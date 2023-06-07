POLICE have arrested a Blaenavon man in connection with a suspected assault.
Officers launched a public appeal in May to help track down Ieuan Woodyatt following an alleged incident.
The 24-year-old has since been found and arrested on suspicion of assault.
He has been released on bail pending further enquiries, Gwent Police said today, Wednesday.
The force thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.
