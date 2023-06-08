Storage Giant has this week unveiled a new site in Nottingham, its 14th facility nationwide, capping its rise to becoming "the largest independent self-storage firm in the UK".

Company founder and chief executive Simon Williams said: "Our story at Storage Giant - having grown from one to 14 sites since 2007 - can inspire local entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals even in the face of uncertainty".

He added: "The Storage Giant story is one of steady, managed growth - and we look forward to supporting local businesses in the area with their own development."

The firm maintains its headquarters in Newport and also counts a facility in Cwmbran among its UK operations, and the firm said it has "six new sites in the pipeline by mid-2024".

It offers self-storage services for domestic and business customers, as well as office space.

"We are particularly proud to provide new office spaces for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) at many of our facilities as they are the beating heart of the British economy, and as flexible working remains popular, we hope to see many more businesses opening satellite sites and allowing team members to work nearer their homes," Mr Williams added.