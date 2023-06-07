Police have named him as Darren Medd, a 56-year-old from Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Medd was driving a white Ford Transit when he was involved in a crash on the A472, near Tredomen.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm, and police and paramedics - along with an air ambulance crew - rushed to respond.

Sadly, Mr Medd was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers, Gwent Police said.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward and help the investigation into the crash.

Anyone who was travelling on the A472 near Tredomen between 2.10pm and 2.20pm on Tuesday, June 6, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, should contact Gwent Police.

Contact the force by calling 101, quoting log reference 2300185054, or sending Gwent Police a direct message on social media.