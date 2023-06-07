Benjamin Lloyd died after being hit with a single punch delivered by Jay Webster in Caerphilly town centre.

The two had scuffled during a short outburst of violence when they fell out while drinking on Saturday, April 1.

Webster can be seen knocking a baseball cap off Mr Lloyd’s head and pushing him up against a wall outside Caerphilly Library.

The 27-year-old victim swings punches at him before the fatal blow was landed.

The punch saw Mr Lloyd him fall back and hit his head on the pavement.

He died at his home the next day as a result of his injuries.

Webster, 28, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, Caerphilly pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was jailed for five years and three months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told him: “Benjamin Lloyd was your best friend and it seemed your only close friend.

“Everyone agrees you were more like brothers and you were treated as part of his family.

“There had been disagreements in the past between you as there sometimes are with friends but you had always made up because you had a very close and long lasting bond.

“On that night of April 1 of this year, you had a disagreement.

“You had walked away and he had walked away. You were the one who came back.

“You confronted Mr Lloyd and what happened then eventually and tragically brought about Mr Lloyd's death.

“There is no doubt that Mr Lloyd was very much loved by his family and his friends, including you.

“He will be very much missed.”

John Ryan, representing Webster, said: “This was a tragic event that took place between two best friends who were almost like brothers.

“There is genuine remorse and there were attempts to assist the victim.

“The references show another side to Mr Webster, someone who’s fun, caring and loving.”

The footage was supplied by CPS Wales