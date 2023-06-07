LOOKING for something fun to do this weekend? If you're prepared to travel just over the border into Herefordshire, the Golden Valley Vintage and Country Fair could be just the ticket.
The event at Gwatkin Cider farm in Abbey Dore in Herfordshire on Saturday, June 10, is “an old-fashioned show bringing the Herefordshire community together” said organiser Denis Gwatkin who wants to provide a fun yet affordable family day out.
Visitors travelled from surrounding counties and further afield to enjoy last year's activities, exhibits and displays.
New for this year is a medieval re-enactment group with living history displays and sword fighting, a fun family dog show and tug of war. There will be even more local producers and creatives joining the show and over 250 classic vehicle exhibits.
Reinforcements have also been called in the form of Nixon Farms who will be serving Welsh roast meats after appearing with Gwatkin Cider on BBC's The Farmer's Country Showdown earlier this year.
Last years favourites will return including clay pigeon shooting, falconry, archery, morris dancing, wood carving, gun dog demonstration, farm animals, crafts, live music, vehicles including tractors, motorbikes, classic cars and the John Fowler general purpose engine which will be steaming its way in from Hay-on-Wye again.
After the show, both Wellard Willy and The Delray Rockets will be rocking the Red Cow barn with live music into the night.
More more information, visit vintageandcountryfair.co.uk
