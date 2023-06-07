We believe this once-in-a-generation investment in digital infrastructure will give the country the future-proofed connectivity it will need to stay ahead and grow in the decades to come.

We know that the big innovations and growth sectors of the future – like self-driving cars and 5G-enabled robotic factories – are going to depend on reliable, high speed connectivity.

BT Group, via its digital network business Openreach, has already reached more than 650,000 properties across Wales with full fibre broadband, and our 5G mobile network now reaches nearly 70% of the UK population.

According to independent research published recently, BT Group employed nearly 5,000 people across Wales in the last financial year (2021/22) and spent around £110m with suppliers based in Wales. The knock-on impact of the spend of BT Group employees, and payment to suppliers in the nation, results in an estimated boost of £740 million to the wider economy of Wales.

BT Group is also transforming and modernising the way it works, including developing new and refurbished offices and workspaces.

We're developing a brand-new office and regional hub in the centre of Cardiff which will open later this year. Our centre in Bangor has had a major refurbishment and our Merthyr Tydfil contact centre is due to be refurbished as well.

New offices like this are about bringing colleagues together in brilliant spaces that will enable collaboration, help us attract and retain the best people and help us to better serve our customers.

BT Group is also playing a lead role in trialling new innovative technology in Wales. BT Group was the official mobile network partner for the innovative 5G Wales Unlocked project.

The project has been looking at the potential future benefits of new 5G technology in rural and semi-rural areas of Wales. The aim has been to look at the potential of this new technology to boost rural communities, from powering tech innovations in agriculture and security, to improving rural transport and education and bolstering the tourism industry.

Despite the challenges, BT Group is in a unique position, as the UK's lead investor in connectivity, to help drive economic growth and power the Welsh economy of the future.