The DWP have revealed that eligible households will receive the £150 disability benefit cost of living payment from June 20.

All payments will be sent out to homes by July 4 where possible, though a small number of households will receive the payment after the cut off.

This will be the case where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on April 1.

In order to be eligible for the latest cost of living payment, you must receive one of the following disability benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

The £150 boost is in addition to the means-tested £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, while there will also be a further £300 cost of living payment for pensioners later this year.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.

“Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, added: “We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face.

“This £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.”