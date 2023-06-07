The pair played husband and wife Jim and Babara Royle on the sitcom which aired between 1998 and 2000 as well as for five specials after that.

It has been more than a decade since the last special aired in December 2012 and now they will be among the guests commenting on the week's TV offerings.

As reported by The Mirror, ahead of appearing on the programme, Ricky said: “When it first aired Gogglebox was called ‘the real Royle Family’ so this is a full circle moment, Sue and I together again, in front of the box!”

The Royle Family already has links with Gogglebox, as Caroline Aherne, who played Denise Royle, was its narrator before she passed away at the age of 52 due to cancer in 2016.

There will be many guests featured on Celebrity Gogglebox (Image: PA)

Since then Craig Cash, who also appeared on the sitcom as Dave Best, has provided the narration.

Who else will be on Channel 4's Celebrity Gogglebox?





Joining Ricky and Sue in the new series will be returning stars Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, plus Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Comedian Katherine Ryan will also feature alongside her husband Bobby Koostra.

The comic said she has been a “huge Gogglebox fan for years” and said she and her husband were “thrilled to be taking part.”

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It’s usually just the dogs who get to see us watch TV, so we’re excited to welcome viewers into our home as we decompress in our favourite spot – the sofa.”

Katherine also recently revealed her days as a single mum with daughter Violet, 13, who she had with a previous partner, were some of her happiest and was “quite nervous” she may never regain that feeling after she had her son Fred, 23 months, and daughter Fenna, five months, with Bobby.

Katherine Ryan will feature on the show with her husband Bobby Koostra (Image: PA)

She said: “I was really happy with my daughter.

“I’m not one of those mothers who needs time away from my kids, I want to be with them as much as possible.

“Well, now they kind of annoy me because there’s three of them – but when Violet was little, she never bothered me.

“She was my best friend, the love of my life. I’m actually quite nervous that my decade of being a single mother to Violet, and of struggling and being poor . . . I’m worried that might have been the best time of my life.”

Celebrity Gogglebox will begin airing on Channel 4 at 10 pm on Friday, June 16