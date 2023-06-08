Christopher Parker from Abertillery was speeding at 100mph on the A472 between Ystrad Mynach and Newbridge in a Mercedes at one point on April 5.

The 56-year-old was banned from driving until 2025 and the subject of a suspended custodial sentence for affray at the time, prosecutor Rose Glanville said.

That last offence was imposed in September 2021 after Parker had terrified his neighbours when he waved a 10-inch blade around in the street while pursuing a “vendetta” against another local resident.

Parker, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from driving and driving with no insurance.

Miss Glanville said the defendant has nine previous convictions for driving while disqualified.

Parker also has previous convictions for robbery, burglary and wounding.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Best friends scuffling before it ends in tragedy with fatal punch

The defendant entered the dock in a wheelchair and Cardiff Crown Court heard he has “physical difficulties relating to mobility”.

Paul Hewitt mitigating for Parker said: “He hasn’t got a vehicle any more so there is no temptation to get in one and drive it.”

His barrister added how his client lives in an adapted home and “has pets to care for”.

The judge, Recorder David Payne, told the defendant: “There was evidence of bad driving and I’ve been informed the speed that you were travelling at was very fast.”

He added: "You have a very poor antecedent history. I know you've got 31 previous convictions between 1982 and 2022.

“That includes offences of burglary, robbery, wounding, possessions of weapons, resisting constables and other forms of assault.

“You also have a history of driving offences in particular a history of driving while disqualified.”

The judge made Parker the subject of a new suspended prison sentence of eight weeks that was suspended for 18 months.

Recorder Payne said he was doing this because sending him to prison would “cause an even greater strain on the public purse”.

Parker was ordered to complete a “thinking skills programme” and fined £200.

The defendant must also pay £420 prosecution costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

He was banned from driving for four years.