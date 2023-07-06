Live

Blackwood road closure between Penmaen Avenue and Beech Grove

Emergency
Blackwood
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Markham Crescent, Oakdale is currently closed between Penmaen Avenue and Beech Grove.
  • Diversions are in place and the public are advised to avoid the area by the police.

