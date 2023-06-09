Earlier this year Barry Island Leisure Park owner Henry Danter revealed ambitious plans to build a holiday camp in South Wales that could accommodate as many as 600 holiday goers.

However, the plans have received huge backlash after it was revealed the site for the camp was next to children’s hospice Ty Hafan.

The site where the holiday camp is planned wedged between Beechwood College and Ty Hafan children's hospice (Image: Vilis Paul Kuksa)

Mr Danter now says he is unsure what is going to happen, and has considered scrapping the plans.

In an explosive interview, Mr Danter said:

He is thinking of withdrawing the application;

He thinks the hassle with preparing the plans may not be worth it;

He still believes a holiday camp was right choice for the site, bringing jobs and money to the area;

The decision "is not life or death" to him;

He believes there is "no better place for a holiday camp".

Mr Danter recently tried to explain his plans in a Facebook video amid criticism (Image: Facebook)

Ty Hafan have concerns over holiday camp plans

In February, Henry Danter revealed plans to build a holiday camp along Hayes Road near the Sully slipway, constructing what would have been holiday cabins in the style of the Goodsheds containers in Barry.

However, there was huge opposition to the plans when it was revealed that the holiday camp would be wedged between Beechwood College on one side and Ty Hafan Children’s Hospice on the other.

In fact, the hospice released a statement where they said, although they had not seen any plans, they were concerned, and that the safety of the children they care for comes above everything.

Ty Hafan on the Sully coastline is concerned (Image: Google Maps)

‘No point flogging a dead horse’

Mr Danter spoke candidly about the application when we talked over the phone, saying he was unsure what was going to happen.

Mr Danter is questioning whether to go ahead with the plans (Image: Newsquest)

In an explosive phone call, Mr Danter said: “I was going to withdraw the application. I have been told not to by many people. I do not know what to do with it.

“If the council support me I will push to have it. The land is still allocated for light industrial, but I still think having the holiday park there is what it needs.

“It is not life or death, it will not change my life, but Wales needs it and Barry needs it.

“Do I want this hassle? What do I want this fight for? I know it will bring money and jobs and everything Wales needs, but there’s no point flogging a dead horse. I am only doing it because Wales will be a better place for it.

“If they can forget the jealousy and stupidity and face reality there is no place better for a holiday camp. At the moment the land is a mess and an eyesore.

“Is it going to happen, I do not know.”

Ty Hafan declined to comment.

