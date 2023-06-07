The 19-year-old from Newport is currently in custody being questioned on suspicion of assault.

Two other men, both aged 43 and from the Caerphilly area, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have since been released on police bail.

A police helicopter was called out as part of the operation in the Holly Road area of Risca last Thursday.

A 35-year-old alleged victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Gwent Police then appealed to the public for help to track down three men they believed could help their investigation.

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2300179404.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.