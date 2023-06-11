WHILE growing up we all had a favourite park to visit with the family, and luckily we have some of the most beautiful parks within an hour’s drive from Newport.
With the warm weather set to stay for the majority of June, many families will be planning on visiting a park on the weekend or a warm evening after school.
We checked out the top seven parks that have a little bit extra to offer families, from cafés to splash parks on site to cool off.
Aberdare Park – Aberdare
Aberdare Park has lots to enjoy, and is only 48-minute drive from Newport.
On site it has an original boating lake and paddle boats, a café, an adventure playground, tennis court and hosts many events throughout the year.
The park is located at 9 Park Lane, Aberdare, CF44 8HN.
Cwmcarn Forest Drive – Caerphilly
This forest is a ten-minute drive from Junction 28 of the M4 and has plenty for the family to enjoy.
It has three adventure playgrounds, sensory tunnels, BBQ and picnic spots and a woodland sculpture trail.
The forest is in Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Cwmcarn, Newport, NP11 7FE.
Cwmbran Boating Lake – Cwmbran
Cwmbran boating lake has plenty for the whole family to enjoy, and is a popular site with dog walkers as well.
Facilities include a children’s play area, café, picnic area and a lake to feed the ducks.
The park is located on Llanfrechfa Way, NP44 8JE.
Tredegar Park - Newport
This 90-acre park has plenty to offer with families visiting the site for generations.
The facilities include a café, large playground, crazy golf course, skate park and cycle track, football and rugby pitches and tennis courts with public toilets on site.
The park is located off Cardiff Road near Junction 28 exit off the M4 and is open from 6am until dusk.
Pontypool Park – Pontypool
With more than 150 acres and scenery, this park has plenty to enjoy a full day trip and even has a leisure centre with a swimming pool on site.
The facilities include a children’s park, a café, shell grotto, soft play area, folly tower, pitch and putt, a dry ski slope and many more for kids to enjoy.
Pontypool Park is located on Trosnant Street, Pontypool, NP4 8AT.
Ynysangharad Park – Pontypridd
This historic family attraction has a lot of activities for families to enjoy a fun day out and runs plenty of events throughout the summer.
The park has a large industrial-themed playground, along with football and tennis courts, a café, and includes the National lido of Wales which has three heated outdoor pools with a splash pool.
It is located at 8 Ceridwen Terrace, Pontypridd, CF37 4PD and is open from 8.30 am until 8.45pm.
Cosmeston Lakes Country Park – Penarth
This nature reserve and park is open all year round and is completely free to spend the day there with BBQ areas to enjoy.
Facilities on this park include a large children’s adventure play area, nature trail, café and a medieval village with a museum that is free to visit.
The Country Park is located at Lavernock Road, Penarth, CF64 5UY.
