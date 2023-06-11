With the warm weather set to stay for the majority of June, many families will be planning on visiting a park on the weekend or a warm evening after school.

We checked out the top seven parks that have a little bit extra to offer families, from cafés to splash parks on site to cool off.

Aberdare Park – Aberdare

Aberdare Park has lots to enjoy, and is only 48-minute drive from Newport.

Google (Image: Google)

On site it has an original boating lake and paddle boats, a café, an adventure playground, tennis court and hosts many events throughout the year.

The park is located at 9 Park Lane, Aberdare, CF44 8HN.

Cwmcarn Forest Drive – Caerphilly

This forest is a ten-minute drive from Junction 28 of the M4 and has plenty for the family to enjoy.

Google (Image: Google)

It has three adventure playgrounds, sensory tunnels, BBQ and picnic spots and a woodland sculpture trail.

The forest is in Cwmcarn Forest Drive, Cwmcarn, Newport, NP11 7FE.

Cwmbran Boating Lake – Cwmbran

Cwmbran boating lake has plenty for the whole family to enjoy, and is a popular site with dog walkers as well.

South Wales Argus Camera Club member Marie Coombes (Image: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Marie Coombes)

Facilities include a children’s play area, café, picnic area and a lake to feed the ducks.

The park is located on Llanfrechfa Way, NP44 8JE.

Tredegar Park - Newport

This 90-acre park has plenty to offer with families visiting the site for generations.

The facilities include a café, large playground, crazy golf course, skate park and cycle track, football and rugby pitches and tennis courts with public toilets on site.

Google (Image: Google)

The park is located off Cardiff Road near Junction 28 exit off the M4 and is open from 6am until dusk.

Pontypool Park – Pontypool

With more than 150 acres and scenery, this park has plenty to enjoy a full day trip and even has a leisure centre with a swimming pool on site.

mage: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sarah Williams (Image: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Sarah Williams)

The facilities include a children’s park, a café, shell grotto, soft play area, folly tower, pitch and putt, a dry ski slope and many more for kids to enjoy.

Pontypool Park is located on Trosnant Street, Pontypool, NP4 8AT.

Ynysangharad Park – Pontypridd

This historic family attraction has a lot of activities for families to enjoy a fun day out and runs plenty of events throughout the summer.

Google (Image: Google)

The park has a large industrial-themed playground, along with football and tennis courts, a café, and includes the National lido of Wales which has three heated outdoor pools with a splash pool.

It is located at 8 Ceridwen Terrace, Pontypridd, CF37 4PD and is open from 8.30 am until 8.45pm.

Cosmeston Lakes Country Park – Penarth

This nature reserve and park is open all year round and is completely free to spend the day there with BBQ areas to enjoy.

Nazezna Mandhari - Barry and District News camera club (Image: Nazezna Mandhari - Barry and District News Camera Club)

Facilities on this park include a large children’s adventure play area, nature trail, café and a medieval village with a museum that is free to visit.

The Country Park is located at Lavernock Road, Penarth, CF64 5UY.