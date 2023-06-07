The Llanyravon Court Nursing Home in Llanfrachfa Way went up for sale in February after joint liquidators were appointed at the end of January.

Business property adviser Christie & Co who were instructed to sell the home with a price tag of £750,000 announced that the former home has been sold to a Welsh housing association.

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home was sold for an undisclosed price, according to Christie & Co.

In November the Argus reported that home had been stripped of its registration, and in January Torfaen Council announced that residents at the home had been moved to alternative placements and the home closed for good.

This followed a series of revelations by the Argus about failings at the home, including that 90-year-old resident Patricia Parfitt had broken both her legs falling out of bed, and died 16 days later.

Patricia in hospital - she died 16 days after breaking both her legs (Image: Kathryn Rimmer)

She was reportedly ringing the toilet buzzer for nearly two hours.

Oliver McCarthy, associate director for care at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “Llanyravon Court is a great property in an ideal residential location.

“The sale attracted a number of interested parties and I was pleased to get a good result."

He added: “The transactional care market in Wales was buoyant last year, and we’re seeing this continue in 2023, as buyer appetite remains high for a range of assets across the country.”

Outside the former care home (Image: Google Maps)

Inspectors from Care Inspectorate Wales made the decision to de-register Llanyravon Court on November 14, 2022.

The home, which had a food hygiene rating of one, was run by Golden Care and had been ordered to take action to improve issues around cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, and staffing levels, as well as medication management, and governance systems and processes by the end of October. A later inspection by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) concluded that not enough progress has been made.

Waiting times at the home (Image: Anonymous)

Key points from CIW’s inspection report included that people were not always protected from abuse and neglect, medication was not always administered as prescribed and risks of cross contamination because of poor hygiene and cleanliness standards.

The home was constructed in the late 1980s, with an extension added in 2008.

The three-storey building has 50 bedrooms, 41 with en-suite WC and hand wash basin facilities and has an enclosed, level garden to the rear.