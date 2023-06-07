A MAN who last seen leaving hospital has not been seen for a month.

Shane Barnett, 46, was last seen leaving the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Sunday, May 7.

Mr Barnett has links to the Newport area.

South Wales Argus: Shane BarnettShane Barnett (Image: South Wales Police)

Anyone who has seen him or who has information which will help the police find him is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300147308.