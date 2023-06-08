Slipping Jimmy’s Bar and Grill in the city centre opened a European style hatch on Monday, June 5.

The kiosk serves items such as burgers, hot dogs, bacon rolls, full breakfast, and a pulled pork roll.

They also serve a ploughman’s lunch, jacket potatoes, chicken wraps and soft drinks, along with single cans of alcohol.

Owner Steve Reynolds said he'd set up the new offering after spotting a gap in the market in the city centre.

New addition to Slipping Jimmy's Bar and Grill - Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

He said: “I used to have a shop in the market years ago and I always remember going to Turner's for the bacon rolls and I wanted to try and re-create that.

“We have been doing food on and off over the years, and obviously stopped during covid, but when I started cooking again I put a wood-fire pizza oven in and thought why not branch out?"

The hatch - named Slipping Jimmy's On the Go, opens at 7am and closes at 2pm, before re-opening in the evening to serve pizzas.

Mr Reynolds has plans to open the hatch from 9pm to midnight on weekends, providing the first weekend is a success this week.

Menu at Slipping Jimmy's on the go (Image: Newsquest)

He added: “We are looking forward to seeing what the first weekend is like, as we opened on Monday.

“I am toying with the idea of opening on a Saturday night, as we cook food up till 9pm anyway as I do the pizzas.

“So I would hope to open from 9pm until midnight onwards and do burgers or hot dogs and see where we go from there.”