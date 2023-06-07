A PERSON has been taken to hospital today in Newport after an air ambulance was called.
The Welsh Ambulance service was called to an address on Christchurch Road at around 12.56pm.
A rapid response car, an emergency ambulance and the Welsh Air Ambulance all attended the scene.
This comes after an air ambulance was spotted in Beechwood Park this afternoon.
Air ambulance in Beechwood Park. Picture: Gerrand
One person was then taken to hospital by road.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.56pm to an address on Christchurch Road, Newport.
“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.
“One person was taken by road to hospital.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here