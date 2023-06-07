The Welsh Ambulance service was called to an address on Christchurch Road at around 12.56pm.

A rapid response car, an emergency ambulance and the Welsh Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

This comes after an air ambulance was spotted in Beechwood Park this afternoon.

Air ambulance in Beechwood Park. Picture: Gerrand

One person was then taken to hospital by road.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.56pm to an address on Christchurch Road, Newport.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, where crews were also supported by a Wales Air Ambulance.

“One person was taken by road to hospital.”