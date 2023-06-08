RSPCA Cymru is now appealing for help to track down the owner of the female animal, which was found in Edwardsville on Thursday, June 1.

When she was found the cat was lethargic, anaemic and had severe fleas, and couldn't walk. She was taken to a vet, where the decision was made to put her to sleep on welfare grounds.

RSPCA inspector, Christine McNeil said: “This poor cat was found in a very bad way.

“She was very flat, lethargic, and anaemic and had a severe flea burden. She was taken to the vets and given immediate treatment.

Injured Cat at vets after being found in Cwmcarn on June 1. (Image: RSPCA CYMRU)

“Very sadly the following day she collapsed and became comatose. After no signs of eating or drinking it was recommended by the vet that she would be put to sleep on welfare grounds.”

Although the tricolour British shorthair cat was microchipped, the details were out of date and the charity has been unable to find her owner.

The rescue charity are asking people with any information to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and to quote 1084246.

Ms McNeil added: “Despite enquiries we have not been able to find out her owner.

“We don’t know what has happened to her or who she belongs to, it is also possible she may have been missing for some time.”

The incident comes after the RSPCA are dealing with a high number of abandonments, the rescue charity are providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners.

The helpline can be reached on 0300 123 0650 with a pet hub set up online which has practical tips and advice.