A BLACKWOOD road was closed today by the police due to ‘concerns for safety.’
Markham Crescent, Oakdale, was closed between Penmaen Avenue and Beech Grove at around 12.50pm today.
The closure was following concerns for safety due to an electric cable in the road.
Gwent Police attended the scene and alerted the National Grid and the local council.
Markham Crescent. Picture: Google Maps
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We have closed Markham Crescent, Oakdale at around 12.50pm today (Wednesday, June 7), following concerns for safety due to an electric cable in the road.
"Our officers have attended to assist with traffic management and to help keep road users safe. The National Grid and the local council are aware."
