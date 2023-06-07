Markham Crescent, Oakdale, was closed between Penmaen Avenue and Beech Grove at around 12.50pm today.

The closure was following concerns for safety due to an electric cable in the road.​

Gwent Police attended the scene and alerted the National Grid and the local council.

Markham Crescent (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We have closed Markham Crescent, Oakdale at around 12.50pm today (Wednesday, June 7), following concerns for safety due to an electric cable in the road.​

"Our officers have attended to assist with traffic management and to help keep road users safe. The National Grid and the local council are aware."