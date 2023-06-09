The Bumble Bee, a dog-friendly pub in Blackwood town which prides itself on being a ‘traditional village pub’, will close its doors on Monday, June 19, to undergo a £150,000 investment.

The pub's new look will be unveiled to the public two weeks later, on Monday, July 3.

The refurbishment will also create new job opportunities, including front and back of house roles.

What the new bar area could look like (Image: Marston’s)

New general manager, David Lewis said, “We are so excited to announce that the Bumble Bee will be receiving a refresh, and that more than £150,000 has been invested into breathing new life into the venue.

“Our pub is the perfect location for a pit-stop if you’re shopping at Blackwood Gate Retail Park and is much loved by its regulars. We can't wait to welcome everybody back.”

Situated near Blackwood Gate Retail Park the pub has a large outdoor area which allows guests to drink and dine alfresco.

Outside The Bumble Bee (Image: Google Maps)

The refurbishment is set to elevate the pub’s interior to suit all occasions, from ‘casual lunches’ to special celebrations.

The menu will include new additions such as loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nacho cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, crispy onions and chopped chives.

Owned by Marston’s the chain focuses on providing a ‘warm, timeless country pub atmosphere’.

The Otter in Newbridge and the Blaina Wharf in Newport, both fellow Marson's pubs, recently reopened after a refurbishment.