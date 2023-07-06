Summary

Police at scene of crash on A4046 Aberbeeg, Monmouthshire

Emergency
Transport
Monmouthshire
By Lauran O'Toole

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Emergency services are dealing with a crash on A4046 Aberbeeg.
  • The road is currently closed and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police are advising those travelling to avoid the area.

0 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos