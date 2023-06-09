Newport council is slashing bin rounds from every fortnight to every three weeks in a bid to save money.

It has chosen a sample of around 12,000 households across the city to take part in the "first phase" of the switch from Monday, June 19. The rest of Newport will move to three-weekly collections of non-recyclable refuse and garden waste later this year.

The city council estimates the cuts to services will save it £320,000 over the next two years.

The policy has been far from popular, however, and prompted one resident to start a petition declaring "no confidence" in the local authority, over its decision to raise council tax while cutting services like bin collections.

And this week, the council opposition's leader questioned whether there was "money to burn" after it emerged the Welsh Government was handing Newport £600,000 to put up new road signs for the switch to 20mph speed limits.

The council, however, said the changes to bin and garden waste collections would help it meet future recycling obligations.

"Currently the council is recycling around 67 per cent of waste it collects," Newport City Council said. "To meet Welsh government targets - this needs to increase to 70 per cent by 2024/25.

"Failure to meet this target will see the council liable for fines. At the current recycling rate, the fine from April 2025 would be in excess of £500,000 per year."

For households in the so-called "first phase" of the new collections scheme, non-recyclable waste (black bins) will be picked up on the normal collection day every three weeks from June 19.

Garden waste (orange-lidded green bins) for those households will also be picked up on the normal collection day every three weeks, instead of every fortnightly.

The frequency of collections for other waste, such as food and recycling, will not change.

Newport council said analysis showed nearly 40 per cent of what was currently going into household rubbish bins in the city "can be recycled at the kerbside".

"Many other councils in Wales and across the UK are either considering moving to a three or four weekly collection for rubbish bins or have already done so," the council added.

"Councils which have already made the change have reported increased recycling rates as a result."