Ann and Adrian Crabb, who now live in Wattsville, got married at Bethel Baptist Church, Wattsville - followed by a reception at The Church House, Risca (now The Darran) - on June 9, 1973 - and today are celebrating 50 years of wedded bliss.

Ann and Adrian Crabb on their wedding day - 50 years ago today

Mr Crabb said he knew he was "onto a winner" when his future wife turned up to a rugby game at Pandy Park he had invited her to - despite the fact that she didn't like rugby.

Before getting married they lived at Dixon Place, in Risca, for two years, and later moved to Islwyn Road, Wattsville, where they have lived happily since then.

A recent family gathering. Front, left to right - Lavinia Crabb, Kain Crabb, Victoria Williams, Grace Crabb, Shannon Price, Lewis Crabb. Middle, left to right - Ruth Speed, Leanne Williams, Sarah Herbert, Libby Plymsell, Naomi Herbert, Huw Crabb, Dave Herbert. Back, left to right - Westley Plymsell, Robert Speed, Julia Williams, Ann Crabb, Adrian Crabb.

Mrs Crabb, who worked for Lloyds Bank, gave up work to raise their family, while her husband worked for the civil service and local authority. For the last 21 years the couple have both served as ministers in Bethel Baptist Church, Wattsville.

Mrs Crabb's father Ken Speed used to say the key to his 66 years of marriage to her Mam Lavinia was to "always pull together through both the good times and the bad". Mr and Mrs Crabb have done their best to follow this good advice.

Mr and Mrs Crabb on holiday in Weymouth

The couple have two children - Huw and Sarah; and four grandchildren - Lewis, Kain, Naomi and Grace.

They will be celebrating their golden wedding anniversary with a family party at home on the day followed by tea and cake at church on Sunday.

Ann and Adrian Crabb celebrating 20 years service at Bethel Baptist Church

They are also planning a mini break to Llandudno later in the month.