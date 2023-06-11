The Monmouthshire racecourse, which is revered throughout the world as centre of sporting excellence, says it is deeply committed to the quality of education in the area.

Chepstow Racecourse Executive Director Phil Bell said: "As a long-established business and community asset in the south east Wales region, we are deeply committed to the quality of education in the area - both as an employer and supporter of young people in achieving their goals and ambitions."

Part of the Arena Racing Group, Chepstow Racecourse, which stages the Welsh Grand National, is a leader in the world of sport, leisure and hospitality.

It is sponsoring the Private or Independent School of the Year category.

Phil explained why Chepstow Racecourse was keen and committed to supporting the schools and education awards.

He said: "Over the years, we have benefited from employing many young people from across South Wales in both full time and part time positions at Chepstow Racecourse. All companies are invested in the high quality, well-rounded education that our local schools are consistently capable of providing.

"Chepstow Racecourse has also played a huge role in the social fabric of our locality, bringing people together from all backgrounds, year after year, to celebrate the joys and thrills of the fabulous distraction we call sport."

Phil believes it's important for businesses, such as Chepstow Racecourse, to show their solid support for the community.

"In supporting schools and teachers, businesses are able to show they are connected to their community in a way that goes far deeper than simply the services they provide. The experience of the COVID-19 epidemic showed the real social and economic benefits of that sense of connection.

And he said: "It's important to recognise the hard work of teachers and other staff in our schools. Education is about more than simply gaining qualifications. It's about giving young people the ability to think for themselves and develop their own ideas and opinions.

"Education is always about opportunity. For me, personally, it was about opening my eyes to career possibilities in the media industry and then sports management. But it's education that allowed me to develop other interests such as music, art, culture and, of course, sport.

"The value of an inspiring teacher, in setting a young child in the road to learning, can never be overstated."

