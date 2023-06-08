TRAIN lovers in Gwent got the chance to see one of the world's most famous engines as it travelled between Cardiff and Paddington to celebrate its 100th anniversary yesterday, Wednesday.

Among those out to see Flying Scotsman in action were members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

Flying Scotsman passing Bishton crossing. Picture: Ray Saysell

Flying Scotsman in Gwent. Picture: Gareth Swattridge

Flying Scotsman arriving in Newport on Wednesday. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

Flying Scotsman at Newport Station. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

Flying Scotsman on its 100th anniversary in Newport. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

Flying Scotsman during its visit to Newport to celebrate the engine's 100th anniversary. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

Flying Scotsman passing through Newport. Picture: Richard Hughes

Flying Scotsman pictured passing through Duffryn. Picture: John Hamblen