TRAIN lovers in Gwent got the chance to see one of the world's most famous engines as it travelled between Cardiff and Paddington to celebrate its 100th anniversary yesterday, Wednesday.
Among those out to see Flying Scotsman in action were members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Flying Scotsman passing Bishton crossing. Picture: Ray Saysell
Flying Scotsman in Gwent. Picture: Gareth Swattridge
Flying Scotsman arriving in Newport on Wednesday. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
Flying Scotsman at Newport Station. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
Flying Scotsman on its 100th anniversary in Newport. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
Flying Scotsman during its visit to Newport to celebrate the engine's 100th anniversary. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts
Flying Scotsman passing through Newport. Picture: Richard Hughes
Flying Scotsman pictured passing through Duffryn. Picture: John Hamblen
