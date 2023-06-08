Andrew Southwood allegedly killed 51-year-old Carl Ball in the Duffryn area of the city on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Fourteen jurors were sworn in this morning for his trial at Newport Crown Court.

They are due to be reduced to 12 tomorrow when prosecutor Mark Cotter KC opens the case.

Defendant Southwood, aged 39, is from Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport.

Mr Ball was found by Gwent Police officers outside a property in Heron Way.

Following his death, his family paid the following tribute to him: “On behalf of myself, Carl’s family and friends, we are extremely shocked at what has happened.

“It feels so unreal. He was loved and cherished by us all.

“We ask for some time alone for us to grieve in peace.”

The judge Mr Justice Martin Griffiths told jurors: "Tomorrow you are going to hear something about the facts of this case.

"And when that has happened, I'm going to give you a final opportunity to raise any problem that you may think there may be with you being a part of the jury in this case.

"I will then reduce the number of you from 14 to 12."

He warned them: "You must not do any research about the case.

"For example, you must not Google or look up any names or pay any attention to press or any other reports."

He asked them to make sure they attend court promptly every day so that the trial progresses smoothly and on time.

The defendant is represented by Jonathan Elystan Rees KC and Martha Smith-Higgins.

Mr Cotter and Daniel Jones prosecute the case.

The trial is expected to last between three and four weeks.