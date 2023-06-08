Forecasters are predicting storms, "heavy rain" and hail for much of South Wales on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning lasting from 2pm until 9pm on June 10.

It covers a large part of Britain, stretching from Manchester in the north to the western edges of Wales and as far as London in the southeast.

Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms affecting Wales. (Image: Met Office)

Warnings include "a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

The Met Office also said "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and possibly even cancellations to rail services," the agency added.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be temporarily lost."