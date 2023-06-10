The Newport mum was punished after being prosecuted by the city council’s education department.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order after being told to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The 37-year-old must also pay £600 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The woman pleaded guilty to three offences under the Education Act 1996.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the students didn’t go to high school for three months between last November and this February.