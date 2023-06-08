At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, June 15, councillors will discuss a proposal by Blackwood Engineering Ltd to extend at the back and side of its current building.

The proposal is for full planning permission to a new manufacturing building to allow the firm’s capacity to double, as well as storage facility, extra car parking and perimeter landscaping at Unit 21 on the Rising Sun Industrial Estate in Blaina.

The firm makes castings and counterweights.

The extension would be 165 metres wide and a maximum of 68 metres deep.

The scheme would be made up of various extensions – some single-storey and some two-storeys – with a maximum height of 9.8 metres which is the same height as the existing building.

Two extra metal flue stacks with a maximum height of 11.2 metres – which would match the four existing flues at the factory – are also proposed.

A separate heavy goods vehicle access, parking and turning area would also be provided to the north-west of the development.

Planning officer Helen Hinton said that the extension would “wrap around” the current building,

Ms Hinton said: “Currently 38 employees work from the site, and it is anticipated that this would increase to 60.

“A total of 60 car parking spaces, enhanced access and ultra-low emission vehicle parking, separate motorcycle and pedal cycle parking would be provided to the front of the building.”

“The proposal would increase the existing manufacturing footprint on the lower level from 3,400 square metres to 6,800 square metres.

“To enhance storage facilities the upper-level storage building would have an area of 2,400 square metres.”

Ms Hinton adds that letters had been sent to neighbours and that notification notices put up outside Blackwood Engineering’s factory and along Blaina High Street had notified residents of the proposal.

Blaenau Gwent planners received “no public objections or representations” about the scheme.

Ms Hinton said: “In summary, although the proposed development would be significant in scale and form, it is considered that the proposal would provide opportunities to enhance economic development, business growth and employment in the area.

“It is considered that sufficient information has been submitted, or could be secured by condition, to ensure the development does not have a detrimental impact on the area.

“The application is therefore considered to comply with the relevant policies and it is recommended that planning permission be granted subject to conditions.”

A sustainable drainage system (SUDS) application will also need to be approved before building work can start.