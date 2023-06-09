ANOLA DOBBS, 21, of Fire Station Court, Gilfach, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was fined £180 and must pay £100 compensation after she admitted assaulting a police officer on Wood Street on November 18, 2022.

NICOLE BOND, 26, of Carbonne Close, Monmouth, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A48 in Newport on May 13 with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RYAN LEE GILBERT, 39, of Edward German Crescent, Newport, must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Arthur Bliss Road on December 29, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMMA LOUISE HOPKINS, 39, of Oak Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on January 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD ALLAN CLUTTERBUCK, 37, of Wentsland Crescent, Tranch, Pontypool, must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SION ALAN MONDAY, 49, of Ynys Lane, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, must pay £92 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD LEIGHTON O’SULLIVAN, 42, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on the B4251 at Wattsville on March 18.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

GAVRILA GORBANU, 52, of Mill Street, Newport, must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on January 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.