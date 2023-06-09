In July 2022, Louis Lattuca applied for planning permission to convert 2 Market Street, Abertillery, into flats.

The ground floor flat would have two bedrooms, while the one on the first floor would have three.

Blaenau Gwent planners refused the application last August due to the lack of car parking spaces to cover all the bedrooms in the scheme.

But Mr Lattuca submitted his appeal with PEDW (Planning and Environment Decision Wales) in September.

As part of his investigation planning inspector Ian Stevens visited the site on May 5.

According to a report submitted to the council, during his visit Mr Stevens saw that there are yellow lines along Market Street as wells as parking bays that only allow 30 minute parking during the daytime.

Mr Stevens also found that there are three car parks nearby.

Mr Stevens said: “I visited each car park and saw that the King Street and Mitre

Street spaces allow vehicles to park for up to 24 hours in any given period.

“The Market Street car park is adjacent to a cultural and conference

centre, where a sign advises that parking is allowed between 9am and 7pm Monday to Saturday unless otherwise required by the centre.

“At the time of my site visit, a weekday late morning, I observed that the car parks were well used, although some spaces were available at Market Street and Mitre Street.”

He also noted that there was some unrestricted on street parking available at Cross Street opposite the house.

Mr Stevens said: “In higher density living and working environments such as Abertillery town centre, lower parking standards are not unusual.

“Options are available nearby on certain streets and within designated car parks which allow for up to 24 hours of parking.

“Moreover, it is recognised that the property is in a sustainable location, as it is within walking distance of the town centre and its facilities.

“Public transport options are also available nearby.”

Mr Stevens believes that “future occupiers” of the flats would know that they on-site vehicle parking spaces is not available before choosing to rent or buy the property.

Mr Stevens said: “There is little evidence that the proposal would result in any material change to existing car parking conditions to the extent that it would cause harm to highway safety.

“Several on-street and off-street parking opportunities exist to cater for the needs of future occupants.”

“I conclude that the appeal should be allowed.”

The report will be presented to a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, June 15.