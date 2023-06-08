Firefighters are spending a second day battling flames on a hillside in Blaenavon.

The incident was first reported on Wednesday evening shortly after 11pm, and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) crews "managed the fire until the early hours before withdrawing due to severe winds and poor ground conditions", a spokesperson said.

The fire service returned this morning to reinspect the area, near Llanover Road.

"Following the reinspection, crews returned to the scene alongside partner agencies," the SWFRS spokesperson said.

"Firefighters are utilising specialist equipment, including leaf blowers, fire beaters and knapsack sprayers to manage the fire.

"Tactical officers are also in attendance and the fire has been classed as a category 2 wildfire."

As of 2pm today, Thursday, the fire service said the incident was "ongoing" and thanked members of the public "for their calls and cooperation".