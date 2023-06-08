The crash, which involved a car and a motorbike, occured in Brondeg Lane at around 9.15pm last night, Wednesday, June 7.

Gwent Police and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The driver of the motorbike received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A woman from the Caerphilly area, the driver of the car, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs and causing serious injury while driving without due care.

The 25-year-old has since been released under investigation.

The A4046 was closed following the crash, and the police advised those travelling to avoid the area. The road has since reopened.