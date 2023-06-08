POLICE officers turned shepherd in northern Gwent on Thursday morning after a flock of sheep ventured onto a busy road.

The incident was reported on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road at around 7am.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said the incident happened between Rhymney and Tredegar.

Officers closed a section of the A465 in the area and set up diversions until the sheep could be rounded-up.

Police said no collisions were reported, and the road was reopened later that morning.