POLICE officers turned shepherd in northern Gwent on Thursday morning after a flock of sheep ventured onto a busy road.
The incident was reported on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road at around 7am.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said the incident happened between Rhymney and Tredegar.
Officers closed a section of the A465 in the area and set up diversions until the sheep could be rounded-up.
Police said no collisions were reported, and the road was reopened later that morning.
