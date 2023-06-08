POLICE are hunting a Rhymney man who is connected to an investigation into drug supply offences.
Gwent Police have issued an appeal to help find Nial Wilding, 22.
Nial Wilding. Picture: Gwent Police
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200405710.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.
