Held in association with the University of South Wales, this year's awards will be the seventh edition of this prestigious event, which shines a light on the hard-working, dedicated people and organisations that give so much to healthcare.

Nominations are currently open across 18 categories, and this year's event will include five new awards.

Let's take a look at the new categories:

Housing with Care Award

This new award recognises a person or a team that provides person-centred services to vulnerable people who live in any kind of supported housing scheme.

Nominees for this award will need to demonstrate that they are meeting a range of complex care and support needs.

These could include interacting with the local community, and being driven to provide the highest quality service to individuals.

Pharmacy of the Year

Entries in the Pharmacy of the Year Award category will stand out for the level of care they provide.

Have you received great service? Has a member of staff gone above or beyond the call of duty, greeted you with a smile and a friendly word?

This award recognises the contribution of everyone working at a pharmacy to provide quality service to patients, and where staff have gone the extra mile when treating you or someone you know.

Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year

For this award, we are seeking nominations of a healthcare worker such as a doctor, dentist, nurse, or surgeon; or a support staff member such as a porter or receptionist, working in the private sector who demonstrates an innovative and caring approach to their work.

Nominees must demonstrate outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and put the patient at the heart of what they do.

Women's Health Team of the Year

Entries in this award category should identify an innovative project in the field of women’s health, which has measurably improved care for patients.

Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year

This award celebrates a team which has made a measurable improvement in the wellbeing of the workforce.

For this award, entries are encouraged from the NHS and the private sector.

Nominate by filling out this online form.

Other returning categories in this years South Wales Health & Care Awards are: