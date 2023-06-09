At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Callum McCarthy, 21, pleaded guilty to threatening to disclose a private sexual photograph or film without her consent.

The offence took place in Monmouth on April 1.

McCarthy, of Heol Derw, Brynmawr was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was made the subject of three-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

The terms of the restraining order means he cannot:

Contact the victim directly or indirectly;

Enter any part of any premises occupied by the victim for the time being as her usual place of residence;

Enter any part of any premises where the victim is for the time being employed, whether that employment is paid, unpaid, full-time, part-time or is in self-employment;

Enter any data or causing or permitting any data to be entered in any device, system, network or the internet which refers directly or by necessary implication to the victim.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.