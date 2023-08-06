Live

Newport M4 crash between J26 Malpas -J25 Caerleon

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A crash has been reported on the M4 Eastbound between J26 Malpas-J25 Caerleon.
  • There is a partial blockage on the slip and traffic officers are en route.
  • Heavy congestion in the area.

