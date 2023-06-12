A MAN has been sentenced after he attacked police community support officers and a firefighter in two separate incidents.
Ieuan Nightingale, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of common assault of an emergency worker.
The first set of offences took place when he attacked firefighter Michael Lear at Chepstow bus station on March 7.
Four days later, he assaulted PCSOs Tom Wise and Lisa Davies in Newport, the city’s magistrates’ court was told.
Nightingale, of Norman Court, Caldicot was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50.
