The woman was reportedly approached by the unknown man in the fast food venue in High Street at around 7.05am on Saturday, May 13.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

What have police said about the alleged incident:

"We're investigating a report of sexual assault after a woman was reportedly approached by an unknown man in McDonald’s, High Street Newport, at around 7.05am on Saturday , May 13.

"Officers would like to speak to this man, who was seen in the restaurant around the same time and may be able to help their enquiries.

"If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting the following reference: 2300158026."