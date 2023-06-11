Boobaloo Boutique, located on Commercial Street, is to close their Risca store at the end of June or beginning of July.

The boutique put the closure down to the "intense decline in football" and the business "not generating enough income to make it viable".

In a Facebook post Boobaloo Boutique said: “Hi everyone, we would like to inform you that sadly after nearly seven years of trading at Commercial Street, we must close our Boobaloo Boutique Store in Risca.

“Due to the intense decline in footfall and it no long being sustainable, we have made the decision to close our Boutique.

“The decision was not made lightly, but sadly we are not generating enough income to make it viable and the current economic climate has taken its toll.

Boobaloo Boutique in Risca (Image: Google Maps)

“As any local small independent business, we heavily rely on local support, and we have been blessed with many regular customers who did support us over the years, you have all been amazing, whether you bought in store or shopped with us online, and it is because of your constant ongoing support we lasted this long-we are truly grateful.”

However, Boobaloo Boutique’s story does not end there - customers will be pleased to hear that the store will be re-opening in Cwmbran.

Calling the decision “bold”, the boutique will be upgraded and is set to open in Cwmbran Shopping Centre at the end of June or beginning of July, with work on the new store having already started.

Boobaloo Boutique said: “All is not lost. We have made the very bold and somewhat brave decision to relocate to Cwmbran. We are upgrading the boutique and taking it to Cwmbran Shopping Centere, where we will be amongst the ‘big boys’ as we like to say.

“For a small independent business like ours this is huge, but we are taking a leap of faith and biting the bullet.

“We don’t claim to know everything, certainly not our future but we do know is that we will give it our best shot and hopefully continue to thrive. Its exciting times ahead.”