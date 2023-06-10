Fast food chain Wimpy opened its first UK bar in 1954, while the first British McDonald’s opened in London in 1974 and the concept has snowballed.

While once it was seen as fast and convenient food (which it can be) burgers have evolved with other establishments focusing on gourmet burgers with high quality ingredients often incorporating additional items into the bun.

Here we look at some of Newport’s most popular independent burger joints – and what people have said in recent Google reviews* (accurate at the time of publication)…

Gourmet Grazing Ltd - 5.0

Gourmet Grazing Ltd on Albany Trading Estate, Albany Street, has a rating of 5.0 based on 10 Google reviews.

A recent visitor wrote: “Amazing food, tasty, cooked perfectly and absolutely delicious. Service is great and highly recommended,” while adding that the halloumi is “fantastic” and that there is plenty of free parking.

One woman described the burgers as “banging” and recommended the “lush” dipping burger with gravy, while a man wrote: “Amazing food and such good portion sizes. The burger and loaded fries were out of this world!”

Little Steak Hut - 4.9

Little Steak Hut on Seven Stiles Avenue has a 4.9 rating based on more than 100 Google reviews. The street food van earned recognition for protein-packed steak options, with it also offering burgers, hot dogs and more.

A regular visitor said they are "always made to feel welcome" praising the "personal touch" and "top quality food" here.

Another reviewer - visiting for the first time due to hearing "good things" - praised their "lovely tender steak" and "beautiful" peppecorn sauce. They added that the owner "gives you a nice warm welcome" and that they would return.

Smash Bunz - 4.8

Smash Bunz on Caerleon Road has a 4.8 rating based on more than 25 Google reviews.

One reviewer - giving the venue a five star rating - wrote that the food (which is halal) was "great and tasty".

Another, awarding four stars, said that their "good looking burger... tasted good too" but added that they thought the “portion sizes are small with respect to the cost” of their food.

Someone trying Smash Bunz for the first time was "very very impressed" and wrote that it was "slightly pricey but worth it" for the "fairly quick" delivery of "piping hot food" with "unquestionable" quality.

Tin Can Kitchen - 4.5

Tin Can Kitchen - based in a shipping container on Chartist Way in Rogerstone - has a 4.5 rating based on more than 265 Google reviews.

There's plenty of parking available, with one reviewer writing that it's "so great to have a decent takeaway that caters so well for gluten free."

Another wrote that they "love" Tin Can Kitchen in Newport praising the "lovely fresh food, big portions [and] amazing flavours."

A regular visitor said:

"Lovely food as always with great service."

Burger Boyz - 4.5

Burger Boyz in Newport Market - not to be confused with Burger Boys in Blaenau Gwent - has a 4.5 rating based on more than 55 Google reviews.

One visitor wrote:

"[The] burgers are out of this world.

"I’m on a bodybuilding prep and not had an off plan meal for nearly five months; having a meal from these guys was well worth the wait" and added that staff "couldn't be more helpful".

Another praised the "banging food, great size portions and wicked staff" while a separate review praised the "superb" food at Burger Boyz, along with "friendly quick" service" and claimed that it was "good value" for money.

*Google reviews were chosen for this listicle as some of Newport's venues are not included on Tripadvisor or Facebook - ratings may vary on different platforms. Ratings were accurate at the time of publication and this list does not include all of Newport's burger venues (but does exclude chain restaurants).