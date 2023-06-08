Changes will be in place due to rail improvement works on the following dates:

Friday, June 9;

Monday, June 12 to Sunday, June 18;

Sunday, June 25.

Trains will not stop at Bristol Parkway, and journeys will be longer than usual.

Cardiff Central to Portsmouth Harbour services will instead begin at Bristol Parkway, while trains between Cardiff Central and Taunton/Penzance will run from Bristol Temple Meads instead.

Services will not stop at Patchway or Pilning.

Replacement buses will be in place between Newport and Bristol Parkway, or tickets can instead be used to travel via Gloucester or Cheltenham Spa.

The alternative route will not be available this weekend, meaning a replacement bus service will run between Bristol Parkway and Cardiff Central on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

Shuttle trains will also run between Cardiff Central and Swansea, Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock.