A MAN had to be rescued by firefighters and police after getting stuck in the mud on the riverbank in Newport trying to retrieve an e-scooter.
Police said they had received reports of a man "acting suspiciously" at Le Pub in High Street, Newport, at around 8pm on Saturday, May 27.
By the time officers got to the scene the man had left - reportedly on an e-scooter.
Then, around an hour later, at around 9.05pm, a man had to be rescued from mud on the riverbank near the A4042 after getting stuck while trying to retrieve an e-scooter.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene along with Gwent Police officers.
