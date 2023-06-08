Police said they had received reports of a man "acting suspiciously" at Le Pub in High Street, Newport, at around 8pm on Saturday, May 27.

By the time officers got to the scene the man had left - reportedly on an e-scooter.

Then, around an hour later, at around 9.05pm, a man had to be rescued from mud on the riverbank near the A4042 after getting stuck while trying to retrieve an e-scooter.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene along with Gwent Police officers.