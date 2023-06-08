The crash was reported on the M4 eastbound at junction 26 for Malpas at around 3pm this afternoon.

Traffic officers attended the scene and there was a partial blockage on the slip road.

One of the lorries was removed from the road network, according to Traffic Wales.

The crash caused heavy congestion on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 25 for Caerleon.

All lanes reopened at around 4pm.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.