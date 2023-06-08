A PAIR of lorries were involved in a two-way crash this afternoon on the M4 at Newport.
The crash was reported on the M4 eastbound at junction 26 for Malpas at around 3pm this afternoon.
Traffic officers attended the scene and there was a partial blockage on the slip road.
One of the lorries was removed from the road network, according to Traffic Wales.
The crash caused heavy congestion on the eastbound carriageway between junction 28 for Tredegar Park and junction 25 for Caerleon.
All lanes reopened at around 4pm.
It is not known if anyone was hurt in the crash.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here