At the meeting, residents will be able to ask questions about the plans to extend Cilfynydd Substation and the proposals for Twyn Hywel Energy Park.

WP Grid Services, controlled by Welsh Power, has proposed to build a synchronous condenser as an extension to Cilfynydd Substation. The condenser regulates ‘reactive power’, and according to the plans will stabilise power coming from the substation.

Bute Energy is behind the plans for Twyn Hywel Energy Park, which could see 14 wind turbines measuring 200 metres high, built on land north of Senghenydd.

Representatives from both companies have been asked by the community council to attend the meeting, but are yet to confirm.

Cilfynydd Substation

The meeting will be held at 6.30pm on Thursday, June 15, at Llancaeach Junior School. Nelson Community Council has said residents can email their questions in advance to clerk.nelson@outlook.com

Residents have previously raised serious concerns about the plans for a synchronous condenser in Llanfabon, with 200 people signing a petition against it.

Graham Richards, 71, has lived in Llanfabon since 1980 and is against further development of the area as he believes both the condenser and the wind farm will “blight” the rural village.

Both Nelson councillors, Sean Morgan and Brenda Miles, have said they are opposed to the plans for the synchronous condenser.

Caerphilly’s Member of Senedd, Hefin David, said: “I am in touch with local residents and councillors about this issue and I am aware of their concerns.

Graham Richards

“My staff will be attending the public meeting which is taking place on June 15 and I am also meeting with Nelson Community Council to discuss further.”

Bute Energy has insisted the wind farm is separate to the synchronous condenser. However, the turbines will be connected to the substation.

Statement from Bute Energy

A spokesperson said: “The clean energy generated at Twyn Hywel will help displace approximately 5.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, the equivalent to taking all cars off the road in Caerphilly County Borough each year.

“The project responds to the Climate Emergency and will help local communities live modern electric lives, while supporting the Welsh Government’s target for electricity to be 100 per cent renewable by 2035.

“The Twyn Hywel Energy Park will also deliver significant benefits to the local community, including an annual Community Benefit Fund in the region of £693,000 – totalling more than £30 million over the 45-year operational life of the project.

“The majority of the proposed Energy Park site sits within a Pre-Assessed Area for large-scale onshore wind energy according to the Welsh Government’s National Development Framework, Future Wales: The National Plan 2040. If consented, Twyn Hywel Energy Park could begin construction and be generating clean, green power in 2025.

“While the proposed project will connect to the National Grid at the Cilfynydd substation, it is unrelated to any other proposals for development at that substation.”