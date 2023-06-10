SCOTT HUMPHRIES, 34, of Cedar Wood Drive, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gaer Road on December 15, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARY RAYMOND WATTS, 59, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on October 30, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AIDEN REECE BEVAN, 23, of Lysaght Gardens, Newport must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 on January 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH JOHN BRIDEAUX, 47, of Glyn Derwen, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 96mph in a 70mph zone on Victoria Street on January 28.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

LINDSEY MARIE WINTER, 42, of Gwent Way, Tredegar must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Beaufort Hill/King Street, Ebbw Vale on November 26, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEXIS BOOBYER, 50, of Greenwood Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Tabor Road, Hengoed on January 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAY BOWEN, 58, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran on January 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MADDIE ELIZABETH DAVIES, 20, of King Street, Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf must pay £638 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 85mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway eastbound between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JUSTIN WHITE, 52, of Warwick Close, Chepstow must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.