ALEXANDER JAMES GIN, 28, of The Brades, Caerleon, Newport must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on December 5, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

XIUQIN WU, 39, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance, driving while not wearing a seat belt and driving without a licence on Skinner Street, Newport on January 5.

He must pay £910 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

PARIS HARCOURT, 33, of Castleland Street, Barry must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone in Newport on the M4 motorway between Junction 25a and Junction 26 last New Year’s Eve.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH RHYS WILLIAMS, 42, of Goodrich Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NOAH WAKISADHA, 44, of St Michael Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran on November 22, 2022.

He must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VICTORIA DODD, 42, of Coronation Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

REECE LAMB, 31, of Manchester Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CONSTANTIN SILISTEANU, 49, of St Cattwg's Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRADLEY WILLIAMS, 35, of Coronation Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £342 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.