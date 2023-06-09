LINK, which operates the UK’s inter-bank payment system, has announced that Abertillery has been recommended as a location for a new Bank Hub.

In February 2019 the local Barclays Bank branch - the sole remaining bank in the town - closed, leaving the town with no permanent bank. The decision to close the branch left locals “shocked” and “disappointed.”

Barclays says the decision has been made due to declining usage.

NatWest, Lloyds Bank and Santander have all pulled out of Abertillery in recent years.

At the time then-leader of Blaenau Gwent council Cllr Nigel Daniels, said: "I was extremely shocked and disappointed to learn of Barclay’s decision to close its Abertillery branch.

"Whilst I understand there has been a shift towards online and mobile banking there are still people for whom this is just not possible, and many of these are unable to travel to another branch.

"These people are among the most vulnerable in our communities."

Barrie Page, Community Councillor for Llanhilleth said that LINK undertook an “independent assessment of a community’s banking needs.”

Mr Paige said: "The local Brynithel Activity Group asked me to propose that the community council should apply to LINK to review whether the area should have a ‘Bank Hub' to provide counter services for the major banks and dedicated rooms where customers can access the support of community bankers from their own bank.

"My fellow-community council members noted that there were no bank branches left in the area and the closure of Post Offices in Brynithel and Six Bells had left Abertillery Post Office as the only permanent location where even basic paying-in services were available. I was keen that such a review should consider all communities in the community council area."

LINK visited Abertillery to gain a ‘more detailed understanding of the local circumstances.’

It is not currently known when the new hub will open.