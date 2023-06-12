DANIEL FRANCIS, 36, of The Turnstiles, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on New Road, Caerleon on February 22.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER CHILES, 36, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Park Road on December 15, 2022.

He was fined £350 and must pay £85 costs and a £140 surcharge.

DANIEL BEACHAM, 34, of Alfred Street, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS FIDLER, 22, of Parc Close, Llangybi, Monmouthshire must pay £248 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport at 55mph in a 40mph zone on Wavell Drive on January 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SCOTT THOMAS, 30, of Usk Road, Mynyddbach, Shirenewton, near Chepstow was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on December 10, 2022.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOMODOU JALLOW, 24, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMES JONES, 34, of Union Street, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG TREVOR MOULTON, 40, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport on the M4 motorway at 61mph in a 50mph zone between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN O'CONNOR, 45, of Woodside Walk, Wattsville, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH SLOCOMBE, 32, of Brook Street, Barry must pay £272 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in Newport on the M4 motorway at 60mph in a 50mph zone between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on December 4, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.